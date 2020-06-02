COVID-19-related death reported in Genesee County

Press release:

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 190 positive cases. The new positive individual resides in Byron. The person is in their 50s. The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Two of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. We are sorry to report the death of one of our county residents. The individual was hospitalized and over the age of 65 years of age. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very challenging time. Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 236 positive cases. One of the new positive individuals resides in Ridgeway and one of the new positive individuals lives at Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Of the new positive case one of the individuals is in their 50s, and one of the individuals is in their 70s. The new positive community case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Two of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Eighteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy. We are sorry to report the death of one of our county residents. The individual was a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very challenging time.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans counties' online map of confirmed cases.