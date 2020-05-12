May 12, 2020 - 5:07pm
COVID-19 Update: No new recoveries, one new case, five people hospitalized
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 165 positive cases.
- The positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive case is in their 30s.
- The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Zero of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received eight new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 142 positive cases.
- All of the new positive cases were in state-regulated facilities: Two from The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, five (one counted from the weekend for a total of six) from Western NY DDSO Group Home, and one from Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- Of the new positive cases one individual is in their 20s, three individuals are in their 30s, one individual is in their 50s, one individual is in their 60s, one individual is in their 80s and one individual is in their 90s.
- Two of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 10 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are saddened to report another death from The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad time.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 165 positive cases.
Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans Counties' online map of confirmed cases.