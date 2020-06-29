June 29, 2020 - 4:16pm
COVID-19 Update: Three new positive cases in Genesee County since Friday
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 224 positive cases.
- Two of the new positive individuals reside in Batavia and one of the new positive cases resides in Le Roy.
- One of the individuals is in their 20s, one of the individuals is in their 40s and one of the individuals is in their 50s.
- None of the new positive individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive
- Eight of the previous community active positives have recovered and have been releases
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 266 positive cases.
- One of the new positive individuals lives in Barre and one of the new positive cases lives at the Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- One of the individuals is in their 20s and one of the individuals is in their 60s.
- Neither of the two new positive individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Ten of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are saddened to report the death of one of our county residents. This person lived at the Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very challenging time.