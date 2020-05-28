May 28, 2020 - 4:02pm
COVID-19 Update: Two Batavia residents not previously in quarantine test positive
posted by Howard B. Owens
Press release:
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 185 positive cases
- The two positive cases reside in Batavia.
- One of the positive individuals is less than 20 and one is in their 50’s.
- One of the positive cases was not on mandatory quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- 2 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 2 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 211 positive cases
- One of the new positive individuals resides in Albion and one of the new positive individuals resides at Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- Of the new positive case one of the individuals is in their 40’s and one of the individuals is in their 80’s.
- None of the new positive cases were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 2 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 18 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are sorry to report that we have lost another county resident due to COVID-19. The individual resided at the Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad time.
