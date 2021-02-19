COVID cases wash out three games for Ice Devils

Two members of the Ice Devils, the hockey team that represents Batavia, Le Roy, Alexander, Elba, and Oakfield-Alabama, tested positive for COVID-19, meaning all players and coaches must quarantine at home until Feb. 24.

Three regular-season games have been canceled and won't be rescheduled.

Batavia Athletic Director Michael Bromley said one person tested positive last week and after consulting with the health department and the school's medical director, they would quarantine the team if a second person tested positive. That positive test came in on Tuesday.

This is only the second time a Batavia-affiliated team has been required to quarantine during the regular season. It happened previously with the Alpine Ski team.

Bromley said he can't emphasize enough how important it is for a parent to keep a child home from practice and games if a player is showing any symptoms because it can affect the whole team.

The Ice Devils were 0-4 on the season. The three missed games will be counted as "no contest." There will be five games left in the regular season once the team returns to the ice. Bromley said it will take multiple wins in those final five games for the team to reach the playoffs.