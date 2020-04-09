Criminal investigation under way in last night's incident on Highland Park

Press release:

On April 8 at approximately 8:54 p.m., the Batavia Police Department responded to the area of 15 Highland Park for a vehicle that backed into a house.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and a subject, which had been struck by it near the area as reported. The person was transported to Strong where they were treated and later released.

The incident is being investigated as a criminal matter and Detectives been following up on several leads. There is no threat to the general public at this time. No further information can be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311 or the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.