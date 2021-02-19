Local Matters

February 19, 2021 - 8:10pm

CSX train hits snowmobile at Harlow Road in Darien

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

A CSX train has reportedly hit a snowmobile on or near Harlow Road in Darien.

The caller, a CSX employee, believes the snowmobile was unoccupied.

Darien Fire responding.

UPDATE 8:21 p.m.: There are apparently fresh footprints in the snow showing somebody left the scene. The tracks indicated the snowmobile was westbound.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m.: The vehicle was last registered in Rochester but the registration is expired and the last attempt registration was denied. Train staff confirms it was unoccupied and a person was seen on foot.

UPDATE 8:24 p.m.: EMS is canceled.

