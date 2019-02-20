Cuomo announces funding for new hangar at Genesee County Airport

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that $2.6 million in infrastructure funding has been awarded to support safety enhancements, modernization of facilities, operational improvements and local business development at six airports in the Finger Lakes Region. The funding is part of a $23.6 million investment in 31 airports statewide. These projects are funded through the Governor's State Aviation Capital Grant Program initiative and complement the Governor's Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, which provided $200 million to modernize airports across Upstate.

"New York's airports represent the front door to our local communities and are critical to facilitating tourism and business development," Governor Cuomo said. "A world class airport is crucial to regional economic growth, and by investing in the modernization of our local airports we are creating vibrant communities where people want to live, work and play."

"We're investing in airports across the state to modernize facilities and enhance the overall travel experience," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "This infrastructure funding will continue to make operational and safety improvements, and encourage local business development. These projects are upgrading airports, increasing tourism, and growing the economy of the entire State of New York."

Projects being awarded include the construction of new passenger amenities such as new wayfinding technologies, construction of new airplane hangars and fuel facilities, enhancements to safety and security, and expansion of vehicular parking facilities. These activities will help make the communities surrounding these airports more economically competitive with facilities in neighboring states.

Infrastructure investments help make New York State attractive to new businesses and facilitate development and job growth. Through this initiative, upstate airports in New York will continue to improve their facilities to better serve the public, while retaining and creating well-paying aeronautical jobs. The State Department of Transportation will immediately begin working with airport project sponsors to expedite the delivery of these improvements.