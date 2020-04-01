Cuomo announces New York-based company creating 500K test kits for state at no charge

Press release:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is creating 500,000 test kits for the State at no charge amid a nationwide shortage of test kits and swabs.

The first batch of test kits was delivered to the State on Monday and the State will receive an ongoing delivery of 25,000 kits per day.

Additionally, Corning has donated 100,000 tubes and provided an additional 500,000 tubes to the State at reduced cost and expedited delivery, and Puritan has sold medical swabs to the State. To date, the State has tested 220,880 individuals, with 15,694 new people tested just yesterday.

Governor Cuomo also announced that New York City playgrounds will close to address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols. Open spaces in New York City will remain open.

Additionally, the Governor announced the launch of a new PSA (Public Service Announcement) that provides information on how to apply for unemployment benefits and reassures New Yorkers if their unemployment filing is delayed, they will still receive full unemployment benefits. The PSA is also available with Spanish subtitles here.

The Governor also reminded New Yorkers to complete the 2020 Census online, by telephone or by mail.

"New York has been very aggressive on testing from day one -- so far we have tested more than 220,000 New Yorkers with more than 15,000 new tests every day -- and it has helped us slow the spread of this virus," Governor Cuomo said. "Rapid testing is the fastest way to return to normalcy and get the economy back up and running, and will also help end the anxiety that has become the most oppressive part of this situation.

"We now have new testing capacity in New York thanks to donations from Regeneron and Corning so we can continue our work to plan forward and prepare for when the apex of the curve hits our healthcare system. In the meantime, New Yorkers must continue to comply with all social distancing protocols and stay home as much as possible to prevent spreading this virus to others."