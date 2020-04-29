April 29, 2020 - 6:18pm
Daily Briefing: One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
New Cases
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 149 positive cases.
- The individual resides in Batavia.
- The individual is under the age of 20.
- The newly positive individual was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- One of the total active positive cases is at a non-hospital regulated facility.
- Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 90 positive cases.
- One of the individuals resides in Murray.
- Three of the positive cases were from The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab Facility.
- One individual is in their 20s, one individual is in their 60s, one individual is in their 70s, and one individual is in their 80s.
- One of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Four of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Swabbing and antibody testing is becoming increasingly available in the WNY region. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your primary care provider and they will determine if testing is right for you. If the counties receive an increase in swabbing supplies and the protocol for testing is changed, we will notify the public. The Health Departments are not providing public swabbing due to lack of supplies. For more information on testing click here.
- There is still no cure or vaccination available for COVID-19. Be alert to scams or home remedies. Contact your primary care provider if you have any symptoms and follow his/her instructions.