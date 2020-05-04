Daily COVID-19 Briefing: One new case, six people hospitalized

Daily Briefing:

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 154 positive cases. The positive case resides in Alabama. The positive individual is in their 20s. The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 102 positive cases. The positive case (community) resides in Ridgeway. There was one new positive individual for The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center. The new positive cases have one individual in their 40s and one individual in their 70s. The community individual had not been on mandatory quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Five of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases