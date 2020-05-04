May 4, 2020 - 4:18pm
Daily COVID-19 Briefing: One new case, six people hospitalized
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Daily Briefing:
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 154 positive cases.
- The positive case resides in Alabama.
- The positive individual is in their 20s.
- The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 154 positive cases.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 102 positive cases.
- The positive case (community) resides in Ridgeway.
- There was one new positive individual for The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center.
- The new positive cases have one individual in their 40s and one individual in their 70s.
- The community individual had not been on mandatory quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Five of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases