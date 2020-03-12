Daniel Lewis admits to attempted robbery to satisfy multiple pending charges from crime spree in January

Daniel Lewis

A 23-year-old man who went on a crime spree in Batavia in January while awaiting sentencing on a prior conviction was in Genesee County Court today to plead guilty to attempted robbery and three other charges.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced today on his Dec. 5 guilty plea to a charge of criminal possession of stolen property.

Today, Daniel Jon Lewis, who has been a resident of Lima, admitted to using a knife to try and rob a person on Bank Street in Batavia on Jan. 1.

He also admitted: to stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a location on Clinton Street Road on Jan. 2; to stealing a 2008 Dodge Caliber from a location on Creek Road on Jan. 3; to stealing a credit card and debit card. He admitted to three counts of grand larceny.

The admission could satisfy all of Lewis's other pending charges, including charges of theft and possession of stolen property in the City of Batavia, Town of Batavia, and Town of Stafford. Among those charges is an accusation that Lewis stole a Spectrum work truck on Jan. 25 and led police on a chase that resulted in property damage to fences and other vehicles on property along Oak Street.

As part of the plea, Lewis agreed to waive his right to appeal on most issues, although he could potentially appeal related to his conviction and sentence. If he doesn't file an appeal within 45 days of his sentence, the other pending charges will be dismissed.

Lewis is being held in the Genesee County Jail without bail on the robbery charge. He appeared in court today with his hands cuffed, in an orange jumpsuit and his long hair in a bun.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on his prior conviction as well as his conviction today on April 9 at 10:15 a.m. He faces up to 15 years in prison.