Darien Lake announces Fright Fest

Press release:

Darien Lake, a Six Flags Theme Park, will unleash the biggest and scariest Fright Fest® in park history. As part of the bone-chilling lineup, seven brand new nightmarish attractions leave no tombstone unturned to deliver what guests want most…an all-out terrifying experience.

This brand new event features three electrifying mazes and four dare-to-enter scare zones, along with hellish, roaming zombies around every corner. To take fright to the extreme, Darien Lake will add a sinister element to some of the theme park’s monster coasters by turning off the lights, leaving riders to face their fears in total darkness.

“Darien Lake is thrilled to bring top-level, terrifying thrills to our guests with an incredible lineup of truly frightening attractions and entertainment,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “Fright Fest is the ultimate national Halloween event and we are excited to present our biggest and scariest event yet.”

New this Year, three haunted attractions (at an additional charge) incorporate state-of-the-art makeup, props, and special effects:

Hotel Terror: 7 Deadly Sins: Tour the horrific hotel where sinful guests are condemned to a life of suffering. Beware, they do not take kindly to visitors.

Jungle Apocalypse: Immerse into this forsaken island filled with ancient ruins, secrets and a tribe of worshippers looking for their next human sacrifice.

Camp Scumshine: Visit the winding paths of death and despair that once was Camp Sunshine. The Boogeyman is real and tonight he could be playing a little trick on YOU!

Four additional scare zones around the park leave guests nowhere to hide and screaming to get out unscathed:

Passage of the Damned: Walk through the passage of the soulless keepers that ensure that no living enter the world of the dammed

Creep Show Freak Show: The area of rejected and demonic circus performers. This circus troop was banished to the outer world for their misdeeds during their mortal lives.

Voodoo Curse: Pass through a marshy inlet but be careful not to be enshrouded by those who have been cursed to roam these mucky waters. These swamp dwellers will unleash their voodoo magic and indulge in the fear of unsuspecting victims

Screampunk: People here have been experimented on by a delirious inventor who thought it would be a brilliant idea to mechanize mankind

Big Top Freaks is headlining the entertainment with a nightly show that is NOT for the faint of heart. Freaks showcases four entertainers that specialize in dangerous, scarring, grotesque, and hard-to-watch feats of physical endurance. Additional frightful entertainment includes:

Direct from Las Vegas, Zamora the Torture King will cause most to shield their eyes as he subjects his body to numerous skewers being thrust into his arms, face and neck.

The Great Throwdini, internationally known as ‘The World's Fastest and Most Accurate Knife Thrower’, will subject his human target to multiple razor sharp knives thrown at dizzying speeds avoiding body parts by only a few inches.

Red Stuart is the oldest sideshow entertainer, oldest sword swallower and holds nine world records for his craft. Armed with nothing more than a kilt and a microphone, he will swallow swords of increasing length, swallows a car axle, and tops it off with swallowing multiple swords at once.

Ziggy Artist of Oddities will perform his own signature blend of modern extreme fire eating as well as treat his head like a block of wood by driving a large nail right into his cranium.

For the little monsters, a Trick or Treat Trail and Halloween crafts round out the activities during the day.

Fright Fest Operating Hours and Days:

6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 8

For more information on Darien Lake’s Fright Fest, visit website at www.darienlake.com.

Darien Lake 2019 Season Passes are currently on sale. For a limited time, purchase four or more Darien Lake Season Passes and receive a free upgrade to GOLD on each Pass. GOLD Passes include free Parking Passes and extra Bring a Friend Free days. Additional Season Pass perks include admission to all Six Flags-branded theme parks, park admission to Fright Fest plus all of 2019 which includes more than 100 days of thrills. Season Passes can be purchased online at darienlake.com.