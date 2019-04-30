Darien Lake's newest ride, SkyScreamer, near completion

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake is proud to announce construction work on the park’s newest attraction, Six Flags SkyScreamer, is in its final stages. At a staggering 242-feet high Six Flags SkyScreamer will be the tallest thrill ride in New York State. This high-flying new addition solidifies the park as the “Thrill Capital of New York State."

“As a shining beacon of Six Flags Darien Lake, this monstrous tower will serve as an iconic new landmark, calling out to thrill-seekers everywhere,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “Soaring high among the clouds with majestic views of the park and surrounding countryside far below, guests will take to new, record-setting heights in New York State this season.”

By night, Six Flags SkyScreamer’s bold, synchronized light package will light up the skies.

A soaring 24-stories tall approximately 242-feet high;

32 riders, sitting two across in open-air swings; and

Spinning round and round a 98-foot circle at 35 miles per hour.

Six Flags SkyScreamer is scheduled to open by mid-May. For more information on Six Flags Darien Lake’s 2019 season visit www.darienlake.com

