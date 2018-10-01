Darien man accused of sexting girls at a school in Niagara County

A 29-year-old Darien Center man, Alexander Seegar, has been arrested by federal authorities and charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Seegar posed as a 16 or 17 year old boy and sexted 10-12 year old female students in a school in Niagara County. The defendant used the Instagram profile “davidlissachi” to communicate with the girls and ask them for sexually explicit photos. The complaint also states that Seegar was found in possession of numerous photos containing child pornography.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Seegar appeared in Federal Court before U.S. Magistrate Michael J. Roemer today to answer the charges and enter a not guilty plea.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in Charge Gary Loeffert, and the Lewiston Police Department, under the direction of Chief Frank Previte.