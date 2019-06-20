Darien man admits to trying to get girls to send him sexually explicit photos

A Darien Center today entered a guilty plea in Federal Court to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Alexander Seegar, 29, faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and up to a $250,000 fine following his guilty plea.

Seegar was accused of sexting -- sending or receiving sexual text messages -- to girls from 10 to 12 years old who were students in Niagara County while posing as a 16 or 17-year-old boy.

According to prosecutor Stephanie Lamarque, Seegar used the Instagram profile “davidlissachi” to communicate with the girls and asked them for sexually explicit photos. Seegar also communicated with other minors between the ages of 10 and 15 and asked them to send him sexually explicit photos in exchange for pictures of male genitalia that he sent them. The defendant was found in possession of numerous photos containing child pornography.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Buffalo Office, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert, and the Lewiston Police Department, under the direction of Chief Frank Previte.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Geraci.