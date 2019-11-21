Defendant in 20-hour standoff appears in court, case continued to Dec. 12

Daniel Wolfe

Daniel Wolfe, the man accused of hitting his girlfriend before barricading himself in his apartment on Liberty Street, made a routine follow-up appearance in Batavia City Court this morning.

Wolfe had previously pled not guilty at his initial appearance to charges of first-degree criminal contempt, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing, 2nd, and harassment, 2nd.

Today he was represented by public defender Jerry Ader.

Ader preserved his client's right to a felony hearing at a later date, and said his office is still investigating the case so he has no motions to make at this time. He asked that the case be continued in City Court until Dec. 12.

Judge Robert Balbick granted all of Ader's requests.

Wolfe, shackled and in an orange jail jumpsuit, said nothing while standing before Balbick.