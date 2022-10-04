Defendant in child sex abuse case considering plea offer that could mean life in prison

Wesley Thigpen

A man already in prison for child sex abuse will have more time to consider a plea offer on the latest charge he's facing following a court appearance in Genesee County on Monday.

Wesley G. Thigpen is being given time to consider an offer of a guilty plea to predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony, with a sentence of 10 years to life.

A month ago, County Court Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini rejected a previous guilty plea, entered by Thigpen in May, which would have capped Thigpen's sentence at 13 years. Members of local law enforcement and the victim's family objected to that prior plea deal.

After reading the Probation Department's pre-sentence investigation report, and considering the letters she received, Cianfrini said the agreed-upon terms of the plea deal were "woefully inadequate."

Thigpen is already in prison on a guilty plea in September 2019. That plea to child sex abuse capped his prison term at four years.

On Monday, he asked for a new attorney, a motion that Cianfrini denied.

He is scheduled to appear in court again at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24.