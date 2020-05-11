Demand for gas continues to grow, pushing up national average price

Press release:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $1.85, up 7 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.87. The New York State average is $2.15 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.96.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.21 (down 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.21 (no change since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.13 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $2.19 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.11 (no change since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.06 (no change since last week)

Watertown -- $2.12 (down 1 cent since last week)

Increasing demand for gasoline continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states reopen businesses. Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue to rise. Reports from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) confirm that demand for gasoline has increased, though demand level is still lower than last year at this time.

Oil prices are fluctuating, but have gained some steam, as the market continues to believe that crude demand will increase as more states reopen businesses. However, global crude demand is expected to remain low due to COVID-19, tempering price spikes.