Democrat drops out of race for NY-27 seat

Press release from Melodie Baker:

“I am beyond grateful for all of the support and encouragement I have received from residents throughout New York’s 27th Congressional District and beyond. It has been an honor and a privilege to have met so many wonderful people through the process of exploring a run for Congress and I’m excited for the friendships that have been formed with Democratic leaders, community activists, and members of the Labor movement.

For me, this year will not be the time for a campaign for Congress and while I appreciate the encouragement to run for Senate District 61, I am planning to support another Democrat for that office.

My motivation to serve and make change on issues like education, health care, and economic opportunity has not changed and I’ll continue my work to improve policies as an advocate through the nonprofit organizations I’ve worked with for the past 14 years.

Thank you to everyone who supported me, encouraged me, and listened to me. And thank you to all who step up to run for office and serve. Our part of New York needs more voices to bring change.”