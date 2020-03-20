Local Matters

March 20, 2020 - 9:13pm

Department of Labor reports hundreds of thousands requests for unemployment insurance requests

posted by Howard B. Owens in unemployment, news, jobs, economy, covid-19, coronavirus, notify.

Yesterday, Mike Pettinella reported on the high volume of requests for assistance the state's unemployment offices are receiving for benefits.

Today, spokeswoman Deanna Cohen provided an update:

Yesterday we received 532,000+ site visits from New Yorkers filing UI claims.

Today we received 475,000+ calls.

Our dedicated staff is doing the best they can and are committed to serving every single person, no matter how long it takes.

