March 20, 2020 - 9:13pm
Department of Labor reports hundreds of thousands requests for unemployment insurance requests
posted by Howard B. Owens in unemployment, news, jobs, economy, covid-19, coronavirus, notify.
Yesterday, Mike Pettinella reported on the high volume of requests for assistance the state's unemployment offices are receiving for benefits.
Today, spokeswoman Deanna Cohen provided an update:
Yesterday we received 532,000+ site visits from New Yorkers filing UI claims.
Today we received 475,000+ calls.
Our dedicated staff is doing the best they can and are committed to serving every single person, no matter how long it takes.