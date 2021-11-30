Local Matters

November 30, 2021 - 6:58pm

Deputies association raises $1,900 for Genesee Cancer Assistance in 'Movember'

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Deputy Sheriff's Association, Genesee Cancer Assistance, news.

movembresheriff2021.jpg

The Genesee County Deputy Sheriff's Association, in cooperation with Sheriff William Sharon, raised $1,900 for Genesee Cancer Assistance in 'Movember.'

Members of the association were allowed to grow beards in November in exchange for a $100 donation to GCA.  In total, 19 members of the association participated.

