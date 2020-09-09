Deputies break-off pursuit of fleeing car

A vehicle -- no description available -- fled a traffic stop apparently in Le Roy and the chase speeds reached 115 mph as the vehicle passed through Bergen.

The deputy who made the stop said, "he did have marijuana in his car, that's why he fled."

The vehicle ran red lights and came close to causing a couple of head-on collisions.

After the vehicle passed the Route 19 and Route 33 intersection, a supervisor advised the deputy "if that's all you have, break it off."

The vehicle proceeded onto I-490 and Monroe County law enforcement is advised.

UPDATE 1:26 p.m.: Dispatchers inform the deputy that the vehicle is proceeding on the 490 in the area of Chili-Riga Road on one tire.

UPDATE 1:28 p.m.: The vehicle is exiting at Brooks Avenue, the airport exit.

UPDATE 1:29 p.m.: The pursuit continues at 30 to 40 mph.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m.: The pursuit is now on foot.