Deputies report cache of fentanyl discovered during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Route 33 in Byron on Thursday morning led deputies to the discovery of 47 bags of fentanyl inside the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office, and the arrest of three people from Monroe County on drug-dealing charges.

Taken into custody were:

Marvelous C. Williams , 32, of White Swan Drive, Greece, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd;

, 32, of White Swan Drive, Greece, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd; Chance J. Barnwell-McClary , 23, of Stunz Street, Rochester, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd; and,

, 23, of Stunz Street, Rochester, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd; and, Raquel Chin, 30, of East Main Street, Rochester, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd.

Deputies Ryan DeLong and Jared Swimline also reported finding a large quantity of drug packaging materials.

All three suspects were arraigned in Town of Byron Court. Williams was ordered held on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. Barnwell-McClary on $15,000 cash or $20,000 bond. Chin on $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond.

The deputies were assisted by the Local Drug Task Force, Trooper Sean Gourdine and his K-9 "Ash" and the District Attorney's Office.