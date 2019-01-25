Deputy Travis DeMuth named Officer of the Year for Sheriff's Office

Press release:

Officer of the Year Award – Deputy Sheriff Travis M. DeMuth

Deputy Sheriff Travis M. DeMuth has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2018. During this year, Deputy DeMuth has shown to be a reliable asset, he has maintained a consistent, positive attitude and has excelled in the performance of his duties. Specifically, during two incidents, Deputy DeMuth’s instincts, investigative skills and proactive attitude contributed to the arrest of a well-known drug trafficker from Rochester who was in possession of 154 individually packaged quantities of cocaine, heroin and marijuana. These were confiscated and never made it to the streets to be sold in our community. Additionally, during another incident, Deputy DeMuth’s calm demeanor, persistence, and decisive actions were instrumental in reviving an unresponsive victim and likely saved her life.

Deputy Sheriff Travis M. DeMuth has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.

Photo: Christopher DeMuth, Travis' father, Larissa Shaffer, sister, Avery Schaffer, niece, Rebecca DeMuth, stepmother, Margaret DeMuth, mother, Olivia Ahearn, girlfriend, Deputy Travis M. DeMuth, Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr., Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur.

Distinguished Service Award – Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna

Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna has distinguished herself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Carolyn continuously goes above and beyond to ensure that the operations of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are accomplished in an efficient and professional manner. She is always available to take on additional tasks and assist members with complicated issues. Carolyn has a wealth of knowledge and is recognized as the "go to person" on operational procedures of the Sheriff’s Office and Genesee County. Her willingness to help others is truly appreciated by all the members of the Sheriff’s Office. Confidential Secretary Della Penna’s knowledge and attention to detail have proven to be a great asset to the Department and, through her work, has distinguished herself and brought great credit upon herself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for all you do.

Photo: Sheriff William Sheron; Confidential Secretary Carolyn Della Penna; her daughter, Sydney; her husband, Tom; and Undersheriff Bradley Mazur.

Longevity Awards:

Jail Cook Manager William S. Cultrara, 10 years

Principal Financial Clerk Deborah A. Shea, 10

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Michael T. Sheflin, 10

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman, 10

Investigator James M. Diehl, 10

Deputy Sheriff Kevin R. McCarthy, 10

Emergency Services Dispatcher Steven L. Robinson, 10

Emergency Services Dispatcher Francis A. Riccobono, 10

Correction Officer Daniel J. Renz. 15 years

Sr. Correction Officer Caleb C. Chaya, 15

Correction Officer Brian M. Manley, 20 years

Sr. Correction Officer Peter M. Hoy, 20

Investigator/Youth Officer Timothy G. Wescott, 20

Emergency Services Dispatcher Lynn B. Riccobono, 25 years

Deputy Sheriff Deborah L. Snyder, 25

Certificates of Appreciation

Cook Manager William S. Cultrara

Community Services / Victim Counselor Rosanne DeMare Smart

Volunteers for Animals

Commendations

Investigator Chad J. Minuto, 2nd

Deputy Sheriff Chad P. Cummings, 2nd

Deputy Sheriff Ryan W. Young, 2nd

Deputy Sheriff Mathew J. Clor, 2nd

Deputy Sheriff Jeremy M. McClellan, 2nd

Emergency Services Dispatcher Steven L. Robinson, 2nd

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman, 2nd

Emergency Services Dispatcher Steven R. Smelski, 2nd

Deputy Sheriff Kevin R. McCarthy, 3rd

Deputy Sheriff Deborah L. Snyder, 4th

Emergency Services Dispatcher Lynn B. Riccobono, 5th

Sergeant Jason E. Saile, 6th

Meritorious Awards