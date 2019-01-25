Deputy Travis DeMuth named Officer of the Year for Sheriff's Office
Press release:
Officer of the Year Award – Deputy Sheriff Travis M. DeMuth
Deputy Sheriff Travis M. DeMuth has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2018. During this year, Deputy DeMuth has shown to be a reliable asset, he has maintained a consistent, positive attitude and has excelled in the performance of his duties. Specifically, during two incidents, Deputy DeMuth’s instincts, investigative skills and proactive attitude contributed to the arrest of a well-known drug trafficker from Rochester who was in possession of 154 individually packaged quantities of cocaine, heroin and marijuana. These were confiscated and never made it to the streets to be sold in our community. Additionally, during another incident, Deputy DeMuth’s calm demeanor, persistence, and decisive actions were instrumental in reviving an unresponsive victim and likely saved her life.
Deputy Sheriff Travis M. DeMuth has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.
Photo: Christopher DeMuth, Travis' father, Larissa Shaffer, sister, Avery Schaffer, niece, Rebecca DeMuth, stepmother, Margaret DeMuth, mother, Olivia Ahearn, girlfriend, Deputy Travis M. DeMuth, Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr., Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur.
Distinguished Service Award – Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna
Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna has distinguished herself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Carolyn continuously goes above and beyond to ensure that the operations of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are accomplished in an efficient and professional manner. She is always available to take on additional tasks and assist members with complicated issues. Carolyn has a wealth of knowledge and is recognized as the "go to person" on operational procedures of the Sheriff’s Office and Genesee County. Her willingness to help others is truly appreciated by all the members of the Sheriff’s Office. Confidential Secretary Della Penna’s knowledge and attention to detail have proven to be a great asset to the Department and, through her work, has distinguished herself and brought great credit upon herself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for all you do.
Photo: Sheriff William Sheron; Confidential Secretary Carolyn Della Penna; her daughter, Sydney; her husband, Tom; and Undersheriff Bradley Mazur.
Longevity Awards:
- Jail Cook Manager William S. Cultrara, 10 years
- Principal Financial Clerk Deborah A. Shea, 10
- Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Michael T. Sheflin, 10
- Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman, 10
- Investigator James M. Diehl, 10
- Deputy Sheriff Kevin R. McCarthy, 10
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Steven L. Robinson, 10
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Francis A. Riccobono, 10
- Correction Officer Daniel J. Renz. 15 years
- Sr. Correction Officer Caleb C. Chaya, 15
- Correction Officer Brian M. Manley, 20 years
- Sr. Correction Officer Peter M. Hoy, 20
- Investigator/Youth Officer Timothy G. Wescott, 20
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Lynn B. Riccobono, 25 years
- Deputy Sheriff Deborah L. Snyder, 25
Certificates of Appreciation
- Cook Manager William S. Cultrara
- Community Services / Victim Counselor Rosanne DeMare Smart
- Volunteers for Animals
Commendations
- Investigator Chad J. Minuto, 2nd
- Deputy Sheriff Chad P. Cummings, 2nd
- Deputy Sheriff Ryan W. Young, 2nd
- Deputy Sheriff Mathew J. Clor, 2nd
- Deputy Sheriff Jeremy M. McClellan, 2nd
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Steven L. Robinson, 2nd
- Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason W. Holman, 2nd
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Steven R. Smelski, 2nd
- Deputy Sheriff Kevin R. McCarthy, 3rd
- Deputy Sheriff Deborah L. Snyder, 4th
- Emergency Services Dispatcher Lynn B. Riccobono, 5th
- Sergeant Jason E. Saile, 6th
Meritorious Awards
- Deputy Sheriff Matthew R. Butler, 3rd
- Investigator Christopher A. Parker, 2nd
Recent comments