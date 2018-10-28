Local Matters

October 28, 2018 - 9:00pm

'Destro' honored in tribute, plans in place for new K-9 in Sheriff's Office

posted by Howard B. Owens in Destro, K-9, Sheriff's Office, news, Chris Erion.

gcc.png

Deputy Chris Erion talks with security staff from GCC during a community tribute gathering for his late partner, K-9 "Destro," who succumbed unexpectedly a couple of weeks ago from complications from a cancer surgery.

Erion plans to continue as a K-9 handler for the Sheriff's Office and plans are in place for the department to acquire another dog, hopefully by March so Erion and his new partner can begin training.

A number of fundraisers are planned around the community to help defray the costs of acquiring and training a new police dog. We will provide updates as details become available.

Photos submitted by Erion because I went to the tribute without realizing I didn't have any SD cards in my camera.

k9_kye_medina.jpg

K-9 "Kye" from Medina PD.

dispatcher.jpg

Erion with a Genesee County dispatcher.

