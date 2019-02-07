Dick's donates $1K to Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball

Press release:

Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball (BGFS) recently received a very generous grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation for $1,000. BGFS is actively fundraising to be able to purchase and install a new scoreboard at Lions Park, home field of the Batavia Stingers, and this grant will definitely help in the effort. BGFS fields teams, known as the Batavia Stingers, at the 10u, 12u and 15u level in a Genesee Region Fastpitch Softball League. While only in our third year of existence, BGFS has seen continued growth and has big plans for improving the field at Lions Park over the next couple of years.

BGFS is very grateful to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation for not only this generous grant but for the partnership that the Batavia Dick’s Sporting Goods Store has formed with the Stingers the past two seasons. The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation and Batavia Dick’s Sporting Goods Store see the important role BGFS plays in providing young ladies a healthy and fun outlet in the community and has pledged to help BGFS reach its full potential.

There will be an in-person registration at the Batavia Dick’s Sporting Goods Store on Saturday, February 9th from 10am-2pm. Parents interested in signing up their daughters and learning about our program are encouraged to attend. More information about BGFS can be found by checking out our Facebook page, Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball, which has a link to our online registration site.

Thank you to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation and our Batavia Dick’s Sporting Goods Store not only for the generous grant but for promoting and supporting youth sports in our community.