September 19, 2019 - 12:43am

Dirt bike rider dies following accident on Linwood Road, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Le Roy.

A 21-year-old Le Roy resident died Wednesday night after a dirt bike he was driving collided with a minivan on Linwood Road in Le Roy.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

According to state police, the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was southbound on Linwood Road.  The van was heading north when it turned left into a driveway.  The motorbike t-boned the minivan.

The victim died in the ambulance in route to the hospital.

State Police are investigating the accident and will release more information when it becomes available.

Information gathered by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

