Discount offered to readers of The Batavian on tickets to David Bellavia event in Niagara Falls

The City of Niagara Falls is honoring David Bellavia at 3 p.m. Saturday with a Key to the City and Bellavia will deliver a talk, "Duty 1st with David Bellavia: Serving Country and Community."

The public is invited to "Duty 1st with David Bellavia: Serving Country and Community," a 3 p.m. talk by the Medal of Honor recipient, who will be honored by the Niagara Falls community with a Key to the City. In addition, there will be a full speaking engagement and meet-and-greet. Since getting the Medal of Honor, David has had the honor to talk to audiences from children to World War 2 veterans all around the Country -- he’s talked about patriotism, and service above self and shared laughs and tears with folks along the way. Now, David will finally get to deliver a talk for his friends and neighbors, hosted by the Rapid Theatre in Niagara Falls, NY -- where half the event will be a sit-down Q&A with the audience.

The Oct. 12 event will also serve as a kick-off for a new non-profit organization created by Bellavia, called Deuce Deuce Relief Fund Inc., which will benefit soldiers from David's prior Task Force in Iraq (Task Force 2-2).

General admission tickets are $22 (Deuce-Deuce) at the door. There are also publicly available deep discounts for military, whether active or VET/retired (75% off), and Gold Star families (free).

Tickets are available at DavidBellavia.com or on EventBrite.com.

Staff Sgt. Bellavia also will sign copies of his book House to House: A Soldier's Memoir, which will be for sale onsite during this event at the Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls.