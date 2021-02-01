Dispatcher retires after 27-year career

Press release:

Emergency Services Dispatcher Lynn B. Riccobono, a 27-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, has retired effective last Thursday, January 21, 2021. Riccobono started her career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on March 8, 1983.

Through her career, Dispatcher Riccobono has earned several awards including six Commendation Awards, a Certificate of Appreciation, and a Meritorious Award for continuous excellence. She spent the majority of her career working overnights serving the citizens of Genesee County while most were sleeping. For those needing emergency care, Dispatcher Riccobono was the voice at the other end of the line doing her best to keep callers calm while dispatching the needed urgent care.

“Emergency Services Dispatcher Lynn B. Riccobono has demonstrated great professionalism throughout her 27 years of employment,” stated Sheriff Sheron. “Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office wishes her all the best for her future.”