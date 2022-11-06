Display Downtown honors GLOW residents who served in the military

Al Kurek (top photo) has a goal: To open a museum honoring veterans, the men and women from the GLOW region who served and sacrificed in the name of freedom.

He and fellow volunteers have already started collecting items to display, and some of those items have been set up for the public to view at 85 Main St., Batavia (the former Next Level Fitness location).

"You have to know where we were in our history to know where we're going in the country," Kurek said. "You have to have personal knowledge of the sacrifices our veterans made, just to keep peace in the world. keep us safe."

The display features uniforms worn by the men and women from the GLOW region who served. The donations were solicited through the Veteran's Services Office. On Friday, about 20 volunteers helped install the display at the vacant gym. The displays are on display through the windows (there's no entry).

The uniforms will be on display until Nov. 15.

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

Photos by Howard Owens