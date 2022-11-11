Dollar General's newest proposed store in Genesee County is in Byron

There are six Dollar General stores in Genesee County, a seventh under development in Darien, and now an eighth planned for the Town of Byron.

The proposed location is at the northwest corner of McElver Street and Townline Road, just east of Byron-Holley Road in the hamlet of Byron.

Dollar General's purchase of the three parcels -- owned by the Byron Fire Department, Suzanne Fuller, and Suzies Byron Enterprises Inc. -- is contingent on town planners approving two variances necessary for the construction of the store.

The combined property would be less than an acre.

Griffiths Engineering of Binghamton is the project applicant on behalf of Dollar General.

The Genesee County Planning Board recommended approval of the application with the following modification: The developer receives a driveway permit from the Genesee County Highway Department.

The parcel would also be subject to address verification by the county's 9-1-1 system.