Don Newton, Sr. honored for 50 years of service in East Pembroke

Among the awards handed out Friday night by the East Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department was a plaque and gold-plated ax for Donald Newton Sr., for his 50 years of service to the department.

In those 50 years, Newton has been a fire chief, a commissioner, a president of the fire district board, a captain, lieutenant, assistant chief, vice president and a member of the board of directors.

In the photo above, he's hugged by his son, Don Newton, Jr., while 1st Assistant Chief Charles Chatley and 2nd Assistant Chief Stephen Smelski hold the award.

Other awards Friday included Dan Vania, who served for 27 years as district treasurer. Charles Chately and Paul Kirch both received firefighter of the year (Kirch was unable to attend the dinner).

Five years of service: Kenny Marble, Ryan Worthington, Joycelyn Perry, Jennifer Henning, and Paul Kirch; Fifteen years of service: Don Norway; Twenty years of service: Dave Winters and James Gayton.

The department responded to 318 calls in 2019, which came to 1,200 manhours on calls for service.

Firmatic officers for 2020: Don Newton, Jr., Chief, Charles Chatley, 1st assistant chief, Stephen Smelski, 2nd assistant chief, Paul Kirch, captain, Kenny Marble, lieutenant, Joycelyn Perry, EMS captain, Jen Groff, EMS lieutenant, Dale Lewter, Fire Police captain, Matt Allen, Rick Groff, training officer, and Justin Nye, training officer.

Charles Chatley, Kenny Marble, Don Newton, Sr., Don Newton, Jr., and Stephen Smelski

Charles Chatley, Don Newton, Sr., Kenny Marble, Dan Vania, Don Newton, Jr., and Stephen Smelski

Don Newton, Jr., Charles Chatley, Stephen Smelski

