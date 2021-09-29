Dozens of schools participate in annual GLOW with your hands event

More than 700 students from throughout the GLOW region -- including students from every high school in Genesee County -- participated Tuesday in GLOW With Your Hands at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

The event gives students a chance to experience a variety of trades including, bricklaying, carpentry, electrical, mechanical, and various forms of manufacturing.

Among the 40 companies participating wereOxbow, Liberty Pumps, and O-AT-KA Milk. Major sponsors included LandPro and Genesee Construction.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

