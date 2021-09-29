September 29, 2021 - 12:19pm
Dozens of schools participate in annual GLOW with your hands event
posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Agricultural Society, news, schools, glow with your hands.
More than 700 students from throughout the GLOW region -- including students from every high school in Genesee County -- participated Tuesday in GLOW With Your Hands at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.
The event gives students a chance to experience a variety of trades including, bricklaying, carpentry, electrical, mechanical, and various forms of manufacturing.
Among the 40 companies participating wereOxbow, Liberty Pumps, and O-AT-KA Milk. Major sponsors included LandPro and Genesee Construction.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
To view or purchase pictures, click here.
