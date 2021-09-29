Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 29, 2021 - 12:19pm

Dozens of schools participate in annual GLOW with your hands event

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Agricultural Society, news, schools, glow with your hands.

a76y3341.jpg

More than 700 students from throughout the GLOW region -- including students from every high school in Genesee County --  participated Tuesday in GLOW With Your Hands at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

The event gives students a chance to experience a variety of trades including, bricklaying, carpentry, electrical, mechanical, and various forms of manufacturing.  

Among the 40 companies participating wereOxbow, Liberty Pumps, and O-AT-KA Milk.  Major sponsors included LandPro and Genesee Construction.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase pictures, click here.

a76y3350.jpg

a76y3386.jpg

a76y3298.jpg

a76y3362.jpg

a76y3324.jpg

a76y3273.jpg

a76y3319.jpg

a76y3400.jpg

a76y3253.jpg

Comments

Calendar

September 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button