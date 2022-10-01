Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 1, 2022 - 4:58pm

Dragons defeat Wellsville 41-14

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, pembroke.

pembrokeoct1.png

The Pembroke Dragons improved to 4-1 in eight-man football on Friday with a 41-14 win over Wellsville.

Tyson Totten rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing on the season.

Other scores were by Cayden Pfalzer and Caleb Felski.

Nathan Duttweiler led the team in tackles while Sean Pustulka and Avery Ferriera added an interception each.

Jayden Mast and Jayden Bridge each had a sack and Jacob Dulski a fumble recovery.

The Dragons play their last home game this Friday against the Holley Hawks for Homecoming and Senior Night. 

Submitted information and photos.

pembrokeoct1_5.png

pembrokeoct1_4.png

pembrokeoct1_3.png

pembrokeoct1_2.png

pembrokeoct1_6.png

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break