Dragons defeat Wellsville 41-14

The Pembroke Dragons improved to 4-1 in eight-man football on Friday with a 41-14 win over Wellsville.

Tyson Totten rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing on the season.

Other scores were by Cayden Pfalzer and Caleb Felski.

Nathan Duttweiler led the team in tackles while Sean Pustulka and Avery Ferriera added an interception each.

Jayden Mast and Jayden Bridge each had a sack and Jacob Dulski a fumble recovery.

The Dragons play their last home game this Friday against the Holley Hawks for Homecoming and Senior Night.

Submitted information and photos.