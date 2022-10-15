Dragons improve to 6-1 with 28-12 win

The Pembroke Dragons improved to 6-1 with a 28-12 win over Bolivar-Richburg in eight-man football on Friday.

Tyson Totten rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for one TD.

Cayden Pfalzer had one rushing and receiving touchdown.

Jayden Mast and Caleb Felski each led the way defensively with 13 tackles, with Jeremey Gabbey Jr., Tyson Totten, and Cayden Pfalzer each notching 11 tackles.

Kicker Sean Pustulka was 4 for 4 on extra points.

Photos courtesy of Kim Dulski