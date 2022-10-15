Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 15, 2022 - 8:02pm

Dragons improve to 6-1 with 28-12 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, sports, football.

pembrokedragons.png

The Pembroke Dragons improved to 6-1 with a 28-12 win over Bolivar-Richburg in eight-man football on Friday.

Tyson Totten rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for one TD.

Cayden Pfalzer had one rushing and receiving touchdown.

Jayden Mast and Caleb Felski each led the way defensively with 13 tackles, with Jeremey Gabbey Jr., Tyson Totten, and Cayden Pfalzer each notching 11 tackles.

Kicker Sean Pustulka was 4 for 4 on extra points.

Photos courtesy of Kim Dulski

pembrokedragons_1f555edb-40b0-4f35-b237-5361c7b63a30.png

pembrokedragons_2.png

pembrokedragons_3.png

pembrokedragons_4.png

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break