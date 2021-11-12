Dream Killers capture AFL championship

The Dream Killers are the 2021 All-Day Flag League (AFL) champions after winning the league's finals this week, beating Lil Irish on a pick-six interception to close out the game.

The top prize for the champions is $1,500.

The league hosts tournaments four times a year (winter, spring, summer, and fall) and currently has five teams (with a desire to expand). The current teams are the Lil Irish, Ass n TDs, Playmakers, Dream Killers, and 585 Demons.

The tournaments are double elimination, followed by a playoff and then the championship game.

Key sponsors are Notre Dame High School (where the games are played), Ri-Dans Sports Bar, and Shadowbox Photography.