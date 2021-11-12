Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 12, 2021 - 4:25pm

Dream Killers capture AFL championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in All-Day Flag League, sports, batavia.

img_3144.jpg

The Dream Killers are the 2021 All-Day Flag League (AFL) champions after winning the league's finals this week, beating Lil Irish on a pick-six interception to close out the game.

The top prize for the champions is $1,500.

The league hosts tournaments four times a year (winter, spring, summer, and fall) and currently has five teams (with a desire to expand).  The current teams are the Lil Irish, Ass n TDs, Playmakers, Dream Killers, and 585 Demons.

The tournaments are double elimination, followed by a playoff and then the championship game.

Key sponsors are Notre Dame High School (where the games are played), Ri-Dans Sports Bar, and Shadowbox Photography.

img_3124.jpg

img_3123.jpg

img_3127.jpg

img_3125.jpg

img_3126.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button