Drew Strollo helps key Knights 53-14 win over Vertus

Drew Strollo helped Le Roy to four scores on four early possession on Friday night to help the Oatkan Knights to a 53-14 win over Vertus Charter.

Strollo scored hit Jack Tonzi on a 34-yard TD pass, ran four two yards to score, hit Tonzi again on a 33-yard pass, and ran for a three-yard touchdown.

The score was 27-8 at the half.

In the second half, Tony Piazza scored on runs of 24 yards and one yard. Jackson Fix scored on a run of 30 yards and Simeon Fisher ran the ball in from 13-yards out.

Strollo was 2-5 passing for 67 yards. He ran for 141 yards on 17 attempts. Jackson fixed gained 86 yards on ten carries and Piazza rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries.

Bryce Lathan had six tackles. Ryan Higgins had a QB sack and three tackles.

Photos by Ed Henry. Top photo: Xavien Walker, Tony Piazza, and Jackson Fix halt the Vertus running back.

Cal Koukides (24) celebrates (33) Jack Tonzi’s touchdown reception.

Bryce Lathan (42) is a terror on the LeRoy kickoff team.

LeRoy’s Andrew Pocock (40) boots another successful PAT kick.

LeRoy’s Keegan Park drops the Vertus RB in the backfield.

LeRoy’s Manny Fisher disrupts the Vertus pass attempt.

LeRoy’s Ayden Riggi provides a block for teammate Cal Koukides (24).

LeRoy’s Drew Strollo avoids a would-be tackler.

Drew Strollo (34) celebrates (5) Jackson Fix’s TD run.