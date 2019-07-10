Local Matters

July 10, 2019 - 8:42am

Driver cited in accident at Lewiston and West Main yesterday

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

img_5520.jpg

A driver was ticketed for alleged failure to yield the right of away leading to an accident at Lewiston and West Main, Batavia, at 3 p.m. yesterday.

Sharon J. Benty, 73, of Weber Avenue, Oakfield, told Deputy Mathew Clor, who wrote the accident reports, "I had a green light and I thought she would slow down when she saw me."

Benty, according to the report, was driving a 2013 Toyota sedan east on Route 5 when she attempted to make a left-hand turn on to Lewiston Road.

Anna Jane Molnar, 19, of Phelps Road, Corfu, was driving a 1997 Ford sedan was heading west on Route 5. 

According to Clor's report, Benty turned in front of Molnar, who had the right-of-way.

Benty, Molnar, and Molnar's passenger, 23-year-old Austin T. Geist, all suffered minor injuries and were transported to UMMC for evaluation.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.

(Initial Post)

