Driver cited in accident on Route 98 in Alexander

A driver pulling onto Route 98 in Alexander was struck by a northbound vehicle leading to a minor injury accident at 1:19 p.m., Tuesday, according to a Sheriff's Office accident report.

Dawn M. Meyers, 60, of Halls Corners Road in Attica was cited for alleged failure to yield the right-of-way. She was driving a 2019 Ford SUV.

Meyers was transported to UMMC for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

Robert Seymore Jr., 52, of Broadway, Darien Center, was driving a 2015 Jeep and was uninjured. His passenger, Jennifer G. Seymore, 46, was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Deputy Kevin McCarthy investigated the accident.