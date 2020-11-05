Local Matters

November 5, 2020 - 1:12pm

Driver cited in accident on Route 98 in Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, alexander.

A driver pulling onto Route 98 in Alexander was struck by a northbound vehicle leading to a minor injury accident at 1:19 p.m., Tuesday, according to a Sheriff's Office accident report.

Dawn M. Meyers, 60,  of Halls Corners Road in Attica was cited for alleged failure to yield the right-of-way.  She was driving a 2019 Ford SUV.

Meyers was transported to UMMC for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

Robert Seymore Jr., 52, of Broadway, Darien Center, was driving a 2015 Jeep and was uninjured.  His passenger, Jennifer G. Seymore, 46, was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Deputy Kevin McCarthy investigated the accident.

