Driver cited in crash on Clinton Street Road, Bergen

A 26-year-old driver from Henrietta was cited yesterday for allegedly failing to yield the right of way to another vehicle at a stop sign following an accident reported at 4:17 p.m. at the intersection of Clinton Street Road and Maple Avenue in Bergen.

A.D. Broadhurst was driving a 2021 Toyota sedan was struck by a 2012 Ford sedan driven by 29-year-old Brandon J. Heslor, of Batavia.

Heslor was eastbound on Route 33 and Broadhurst allegedly pulled into his lane of traffic.

Both drivers were injured and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by ground ambulance -- Broadhurst with a complaint of neck pain and Heslor with a complaint of chest pain.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

The accident report was prepared by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

