Driver says she wasn't paying attention leading to accident that caused pickup truck fire

A driver whose pickup truck burst into flames following an accident on Route 33 in Stafford on Monday said she wasn't paying attention and failed to notice an uninvolved vehicle slowing down in her lane ahead of her so she hit the brakes and swerved left to avoid a rear-end collision.

Her eastbound 2019 Dodge pickup traveled off the south shoulder of the roadway and struck a signpost and then a culvert.

Possible citations are pending for Justine D. McWethy, 33, of Batavia.

McWethy was transported by ambulance to UMMC for evaluation.

The accident, which was reported at 12:37 p.m., was investigated by Deputy Travis Demuth.

There was a secondary accident on Clinton Street Road at Horseshoe Lake Road about 30 minutes later that sent two people to area hospitals for evaluation. The Sheriff's Office has not released that accident report.