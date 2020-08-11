Driver who hit bicycle on Veterans Memorial Drive gives rider $200 and leaves

A driver leaving the Country Max store on Veterans Memorial Drive late this afternoon was looking one way while a bicyclist was coming from the opposite direction and then the driver pressed the gas peddle.

The car struck the bicycle.

According to Sgt. Andrew Hale, the driver stopped the car, got out, and checked on the condition of the bicycle rider, as he's required to do by law. The rider was fine. The driver pulled a wad of cash from his wallet, Hale said, and handed the rider $200 and said, "this is for your bicycle." He then got into his car and drove off.

A caller reported a hit-and-run pedestrian accident and Town of Batavia Fire was dispatched and a Mercy ambulance called but the rider was uninjured and everybody went quickly back into service.