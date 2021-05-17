Drivers should expect higher prices for Memorial Day travel

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.05, up eight cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $1.88. The New York State average is $3.06 – up six cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.16. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.96 (up 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.96 (up 3 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.98 (up 3 cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.99 (up 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $3.07 (up 4 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $3.00 (up 6 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $3.07 (up 4 cents since last week)

The Colonial Pipeline shutdown lead to an increase in gas prices at the national level at a time when prices were already rising due to higher crude prices and demand ahead of Memorial Day. The national average is now topping $3 per gallon.

States that have been experiencing supply strain should get relief with a decline in prices in coming days. Yet Memorial Day typically brings some of the highest prices of the year. AAA does not expect the recent rise in prices to deter Memorial Day travelers.