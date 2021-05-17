Drivers should expect higher prices for Memorial Day travel
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.05, up eight cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $1.88. The New York State average is $3.06 – up six cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.16. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.96 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.96 (up 3 cents since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.98 (up 3 cents since last week)
- Rochester - $2.99 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Rome -- $3.07 (up 4 cents since last week)
- Syracuse -- $3.00 (up 6 cents since last week)
- Watertown -- $3.07 (up 4 cents since last week)
The Colonial Pipeline shutdown lead to an increase in gas prices at the national level at a time when prices were already rising due to higher crude prices and demand ahead of Memorial Day. The national average is now topping $3 per gallon.
States that have been experiencing supply strain should get relief with a decline in prices in coming days. Yet Memorial Day typically brings some of the highest prices of the year. AAA does not expect the recent rise in prices to deter Memorial Day travelers.
From GasBuddy:
"The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia.
"The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn't get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I'm optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline."
