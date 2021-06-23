Local Matters

June 23, 2021 - 2:37pm

Drone reportedly flying at an altitude of 3,000 feet over Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in drone, pembroke, crime, news.

A traffic controller has contacted Genesee County Emergency Dispatch to report the sighting of a drone flying at 3,000 feet over Pembroke, apparently in the flight path for the Buffalo Airport.

It's illegal to fly a drone above 400 feet unless flying over a tall structure. 

A deputy has been dispatched to the area of Gorton Road and Phelps Road.

The drone is described as about two feet by two feet and silver.

