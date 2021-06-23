June 23, 2021 - 2:37pm
Drone reportedly flying at an altitude of 3,000 feet over Pembroke
A traffic controller has contacted Genesee County Emergency Dispatch to report the sighting of a drone flying at 3,000 feet over Pembroke, apparently in the flight path for the Buffalo Airport.
It's illegal to fly a drone above 400 feet unless flying over a tall structure.
A deputy has been dispatched to the area of Gorton Road and Phelps Road.
The drone is described as about two feet by two feet and silver.
