September 2, 2019 - 1:00pm

Drug raid yields four arrests on Pearl Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
peartmugsept2019.jpg
       Edwin Pert

Four people were arrested on drug-related charges, including one suspected drug dealer, following a raid at a residence on Pearl Street in Batavia on Thursday night.

Members of the Local Drug Task Force, assisted by the Batavia Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant following an investigation into possible narcotic trafficking at 9:30 p.m.

Taken into custody were: Edwin Pert Jr., 36, of Brookridge Drive, Rochester; Marc C. Cook Sr., 29, of Pearl Street, Batavia; Aamaje Z. Bell, 18, of Brooklyn Street, Batavia; and Matthew C. Olcot, 40, of Woodstock Gardens, Batavia.

Pert is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, tampering with physical evidence, promoting prison contraband, 1st, and obstructing governmental administration. He was ordered held without bail.

Cook is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Bell was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd, and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. Bell was issued an appearance ticket.

Olcott was charged criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Upcoming

more

