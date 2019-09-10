Local Matters

September 10, 2019 - 7:40pm

Duo accused of fleeing Tops without paying for bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.

A 29-year-old resident of Holley and an alleged accomplice are accused of stealing $75 worth of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups from the Top's Market in Batavia this morning.

Kay E. Dilker is charged with petit larceny. Also arrested was 37-year-old Joseph Turner (charges not specified in the press release and no address provided).

Batavia PD was dispatched at 11:05 a.m. for a report of a shoplifting in progress at Tops.

When patrols arrived, Dilker and Turner reportedly tried to evade police by jumping over a fence and into the yard of a residence on Redfield Parkway.

Once apprehended, the duo was allegedly found in possession of a large bag of peanut butter cups.

Dilker was jailed on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond. Turner was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

The case was investigated by officers Adam Tucker and Jason Davis.

