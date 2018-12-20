DWI patrols in Le Roy net three arrests over weekend

Le Roy PD, in cooperation with the county's STOP-DWI, conducted additional patrols this past weekend, which resulted in three arrests of people who are suspected of driving while impaired.

Late afternoon Saturday, Le Roy PD received a report of a woman who had driven to a local grocery store and appeared to be intoxicated.

Upon arrival, officers identified Linda B. Towner, 57, of Batavia, as the suspected driver. She was near a vehicle the officers believed she drove to the store. After further investigation, officers determined she allegedly drove the vehicle while intoxicated. She was taken into custody without incident and charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 percent or greater.

That evening, patrols observed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed in the Village of Le Roy. It also appeared that the driver’s view was obstructed. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Scott M. Hoover, 46, of Bloomingdale, Ohio. After further investigation, Hoover was arrested and charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 percent or greater, speeding, and driver's view obstructed.

Sunday evening, patrols observed the erratic operation of a vehicle. The car was moving in and out of its lane of traffic. At one point, the vehicle struck a curb and it also occupied two lanes at one time. Following a traffic stop, Jeremy J. Trzecieski was identified as the driver. Trzecieski, 42, of Pavilion, was charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 percent or higher, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to use desiganted lane, and improper left turn.

Towner, Hoover and Trzecieski were all issued appearance tickets as the result of their arrests. All are to appear in the Le Roy Town Court on Jan. 17.