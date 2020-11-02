Early voting locally was steady but total numbers lag national trends

Genesee County's early voting poll at County Building #2 has seen a steady flow of voters but turnout numbers so far are not matching the high turnout in battleground states.

In Texas, for example, the number of votes cast in 2020 already surpass the 2016 numbers. Nationally, more than two-thirds of the number of voters who voted in 2016 have voted so far in 2020.

In Genesee County, we're at about 23 percent turnout of registered voters with early voting and absentee ballots returned so far. The turnout locally for 2016 was 73 percent. By the end of election day, whether we pass that 73 percent mark is yet to be seen.

There are 40,567 registered voters in Genesee County.

According to Lorie Longhany, a Genesee County election commissioner, the turnout of early voting (not including absentee) by party:

Dem – 2,030

Rep – 2,831

Conservative – 223

Green - 65

Working Families – 35

Independent – 404

Libertarian - 29

Other – 102

No party affiliation - 942

These numbers don't include the more than 3,000 absentee ballots cast.