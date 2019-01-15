East Pembroke selects Firefighter of the Year, Service Person of the Year

The East Pembroke Fire Department held its annual installation and awards banquet at Batavia Downs on Saturday night and Kenny Marble was named Firefighter of the Year.

Top photo: Don Newton Sr., president; Chuck Chatley, assistant chief; Steve Smelski, assistant chief; Kenny Marble, vice president; Paul Fenton, owner of Fenton's Produce, commissioner, and Service Person of the Year after serving on the board for 27 years; Don Newton, Jr., chief; Bill Lawrence, commissioner; Tom Dix, commissioner; and Rick Groff, incoming commissioner, replacing Fenton.

Paul Fenton, Service Person of the Year.

Kenny Marble, Firefighter of the Year.

Officers taking the oath of office.

The fire department members and district commissioners.